Situated east of downtown Freeport and accessible only by foot through a mile-long wooded path, Pettengill Farm has stood hidden from the modern world for over 200 years. Built by mariner Aaron Lufkin, the circa 1800 saltbox sits on 140 acres overlooking the Harraseeket River and was inhabited by Mildred Pettengill until 1970. Now maintained by the Freeport Historical Society, the home remains without electricity, plumbing, and central heating. By appointment and on the first Sunday in October, visitors can climb to the second floor and take in mysterious etchings of ships and sea animals carved into the plaster walls.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.