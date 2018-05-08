Peace of Mind at Your Fingertips

It’s a dark and stormy night and the rain is falling in torrents. Power lines are whipping in the wind, branches are clattering to the ground — and you’re an hour from home, wondering if you left the bedroom window open.

When you’re away from your home, vacation home, or rental property, you want to know that it’s secure and operating efficiently. More than a quarter of Americans own at least one “smart home” product that allows them to control functions such as security systems, lighting, and temperature remotely by a phone, tablet, or computer. With Marvin Windows and Doors’ new Lock Status Sensor technology, you can now select windows and doors that connect easily and seamlessly with this home automation ecosystem. Check whether your windows and doors are locked and closed when you’re away. And when you’re home? Enjoy the only windows and doors on the market with a fully integrated sensor system, meaning there are no visible components to detract from your view.