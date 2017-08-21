Past Perfect

More than 250 years ago, when Falmouth and its surroundings were known as “New Casco,” this gabled Cape was likely one of only 60 or so houses sprinkled around the Presumpscot River. Following the lead of Arthur Mackworth, Falmouth’s first European resident, the settlers had banded together for safety. Hallmarks of the home’s antique pedigree are seen in its six-over-six windows, wide-pine floors, and beamed ceilings. But modern updates abound, particularly in the kitchen, which is outfitted with custom cabinetry and a giant farmer’s sink. Whitewashed walls allow the woodwork to pop and give a clean slate appeal to a charming historic property.

141 Falmouth Road, Falmouth

$400,000

Status: Available

View Property