A Gray Day on Orr’s Island
View of the Week
Even on a gloomy day, Orr’s Island doesn’t disappoint.
Prince’s general store began serving the Orr’s Island’s community in 1864. Today, the building houses a cafe owned by Sylvanus Cushing Prince’s great-great-granddaughter and is known for its lobster rolls and pie. We’re hoping Instagrammer @j_darcey got to enjoy some of the Salt Cod Cafe‘s delicious creations after taking this photo.
