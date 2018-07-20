Even on a gloomy day, Orr’s Island doesn’t disappoint.

Prince’s general store began serving the Orr’s Island’s community in 1864. Today, the building houses a cafe owned by Sylvanus Cushing Prince’s great-great-granddaughter and is known for its lobster rolls and pie. We’re hoping Instagrammer @j_darcey got to enjoy some of the Salt Cod Cafe‘s delicious creations after taking this photo.

