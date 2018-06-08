Old York Village

📷 Robert Charles Taylor

Take a step back in time at the Museums of Old York

Robert Charles Taylor took this fantastic photo of one of the Museums of Old York’s 20 properties. York was one of the earliest English settlements in America and later became the government seat of the Province of Maine before it was absorbed into the nearby Massachusetts Bay Colony. The Old York Historical Society has done a great job preserving the town’s buildings, its 20,000 artifacts, and Maine’s colonial history.

