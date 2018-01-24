My Kitchen's Five Minutes

BY SARAH STEBBINS

PHOTOGRAPHED BY ERIN LITTLE

Recently, I reached out to someone whose beautiful, quirky home I’d seen on Instagram, asking if she’d be open to having her place photographed for a feature in Down East. She responded enthusiastically, but with a caveat: “We want you to understand that our home is not a grand one filled with designer things…This house is always a work in progress, filled with loved and shabby things.” To which I replied, as I frequently do, that our primary goal is to showcase homes that have character and reflect their owners’ style. Sometimes they’re kinda fancy, but often they’re quite modest. As for “loved and shabby,” isn’t that code for warm and cozy?

I thought of this exchange earlier this month when our kitchen cabinetmaker and contractor, Ben Block, arranged for designer/stylist Tyler Karu and photographer Erin Little to prep and shoot our space. I cringed at the idea of these pros, whose work I admire immensely, seeing our 1980s-era vinyl siding, chipped moldings, and bubbled linoleum in the downstairs bathroom. But, hey, if I’m embracing imperfection in other people’s homes, shouldn’t I try to do the same in my own? (Answer: Yes, but boy is that easier said than done.) Experts like Tyler and Erin also have ways of making just about any room look fabulous, which, in our case, included angling the camera away from the offending linoleum. Here’s a closer look at how they pulled off some truly lovely shots.