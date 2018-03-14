To come up with their fresh, modern designs, Jen and Jared Levin, of Chilton Furniture, draw inspiration from a 300-year-old religious sect.

When Jen and Jared Levin sat down with Brother Arnold, one of the two remaining members of the Colonial New England sect known as the Shakers, there was an instant connection. Over tea and spiced fruit bread at the bucolic Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester, they talked about the group’s philosophies, which emphasize industriousness and economy. “It became clear to me as we spoke that the Shaker lifestyle is still so valuable today,” Jen says. “It feels good to create, to find beauty in utility and your spirit in work.”

The visit, made shortly before the Levins purchased Freeport- and Scarborough-based Chilton Furniture in 2014, was an effort to better understand the historical furniture styles on which many of the company’s pieces are modeled. But it ended up sparking a business philosophy. Moved by the serenity they witnessed in the Shakers’ work and routines, the couple began researching the group’s furniture extensively, discovering that it was a precursor, and in many cases a direct influence on, the modern design movement. “We decided that the Shaker principles of utility, quality, and simplicity provide the perfect recipe for the minimalist aesthetic we find personally appealing for its peacefulness and clarity,” Jen says. Lately, she has focused on updating Chilton’s collections of Shaker, Scandinavian, modern, cottage, Arts and Crafts, and live-edge furniture with inventive new designs — a commitment to innovation that just so happens to be a Shaker principle too.

Q: What are the hallmarks of Shaker style?

Jen Levin: Exceptional craftsmanship, clean lines, natural materials, and functional design are key. These are also hallmarks of Scandinavian design, which was heavily influenced by the Shakers and is another major source of inspiration for us. The Shakers published laws against ‘fancy decoration,’ which was the trend during the Victorian era, when the Shakers increasingly made furniture available for sale to the outside world. Shaker style often features tapered legs, which make pieces lighter and easier to move around the home as needed. As in Scandinavian design, they tended to use wooden pulls instead of metal, because natural wood is less ostentatious. There’s a lot of the same attention to detail you see in Arts and Crafts furniture, but without the emphasis on visible joinery or inlays. The Shakers were also innovative — they invented wrinkle-free fabric, the circular saw, and the spring clothespin. They were always renewing and updating their traditions. Using their design fundamentals as a guide, we’re doing that as well.