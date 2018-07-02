Faux Tomahawks! Makeshift Commodes!
Expert Advice
A certain popular PBS appraisal series continues to ignore our state, so every so often, we create our own version, enlisting experts to evaluate your treasures.
This tomahawk (if that’s what it is) has been in my family for generations. I’ve always wondered if it might be a historical relic.
Fred Ludwig, Houlton
Bottero’s Appraisal: $200–$300
My husband inherited this 8-foot-by-3-foot sign. S.W. Shackford was his great-great-grandfather, who owned a grocery store in Gorham from the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Jess Walker, Windham
Bottero’s and Gamage’s Appraisal: $1,000–$2,000
This chair from my grandmother’s family in North Berwick used to be a commode; the rush seat was added later. It has two bars between legs on the front and sides, but only one in back — I assume for getting the chamber pot in and out.
Linda Tharp Tsao, New York
Gamage’s Appraisal: $400–$600
I have two storage pieces that are similar in style. The smaller one has a faded tag that says “Carleton Furniture Company, Portland, ME.” I’m so curious about them.
Meredith Schwerdt, Falmouth
The smaller piece (pictured) is a “server” for storing linens and flatware that was likely sold with a larger sideboard, designed to hold dishes. Carleton was a retailer on Congress Street in the 1920s. Mahogany veneered and machine made, this is not a pricey item, says Bottero. Nor does it adhere to a strict style (note the cabriole legs and Queen Anne feet), but it’s handsome all the same.
Bottero’s Appraisal: $200–$400
