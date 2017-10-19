Monhegan House Tour
Maine Places
Mark and I visited Monhegan island the other weekend and the whole time we were there, all I could think was, “I’m walking around in a Jamie Wyeth painting.” Arriving on the ferry, we sailed past the columned home featured in Wyeth’s Partridge House, Monhegan Island, Maine, and docked near The Red House, with its intriguing pavilion dotted with porthole windows:
We hiked for hours along the island’s massive cliffs on a gray, wind-whipped day similar to the one Wyeth depicted in Seawatchers, wandered around the white-clapboard schoolhouse and keeper’s house immortalized in Schoolhouse, Monhegan, July 4th and Monhegan Bell respectively, stopped to admire the stately Federal seen in Kyle and the Influence, and headed out to Lobster Cove to catch a glimpse of Kent House, the cottage built by artist Rockwell Kent and now owned by Wyeth.
“The problem with Monhegan is that it is such an emblematic place,” Wyeth has said, explaining why he, like Kent, has eschewed “the typical things of buoys hanging and fishermen and that sort of thing” in his work. I, too, found myself as taken in by the less-celebrated aspects of island life — the yellow-lichened roofs and patterns of new and weathered shingles decorating the homes — as I was by the picturesque, lobsterboat-dotted harbor and sweeping water views. And so, while Mark’s phone is filled with ocean scenes, mine is packed with simple, beautiful Monhegan houses — see some my favorites below. Together, I think we got the full picture.
Have you been to Monhegan? I’d love to compare notes in the comments.
stephen j.chisholm
Stunnig, sparse illuminating photography.
Best,
Steve Chisholm, Esquire
PS the Wyeths were loyal patients of my father, Dtr. Robert S. Chisholm.
Anne Pappalardo
I was there for the first time the last weekend of Sept. I posted “It’s like living in a painting.” Wyeth, Hopper, Winslow-esque images abound. I was lucky enough to stay two nights and cross Cathedral Woods early to catch Black Head in the early morning light. My photos, just taken on my phone, are breathtaking. Can’t wait to go back and take my adult sons.
Betsy
I’ve been there five times and loved every adventure. It always feels like going to Brigadoon to me. My hubby and I both enjoyed taking photos of the houses, the harbor, flowers and the lighthouse. We stayed at Shining Sails B & B for two nights on our second visit. Hope I’ll have a chance to go out there again!
Jean Bonnyman
Monhegan is true Maine to me in so many ways, right down to the smallest details as you described.
Hopefully it can stay as it is for years to come.
Judy Ellery
Just a little history. I loved the photo of ‘The Influence’. My great grandmother was born Nellie Cate Trefethen. Her father was George L. Trefethen, Jr. who was my great great grandfather. His father was George Trefethen who was my great great great grandfather. George bought half of his fathers’ (Henry Trefethen) mansion ‘The Influence’ for $10.00 in 1829, and the western half from John Baxter for $1,700.00 in 1840. I was fortunate enough to have toured the house a while back. I love Monhegan Island.
Sarah
My fiance and I sailed there from the mainland in our 19’ boat in 1995. We walked around the island, loving every second of being there…in fact, about a year later we went back via the mail boat out of Port Clyde and got married out on the bluffs. A very special place, beautiful photos, great memories!
Helen
It’s a magical place and I’ve visited with my husband and niece several times in over 25 years. We used to make it an annual event, but physical limitations have changed that now. However, your photos prove that time can stand-still as I remember fondly all you have shown. May it always remain as untouched and respected by visitors.
Linnea Fleishour
For many years, sailed around Monhegan, never went onshore. In 1982 ,my teenager was going thru challenging times, so planned a mother/daughter trip downeast,time for listening and enjoying the beautiful Maine coast. There were so many great stops in the 5 days, bed and breakfasts, a sunrise atop Camden Hills and a day on Monhegan, walking all over the island. Our favorite stop was at Jamie Wyeths studio, where he was painting that day. Before we left, I took a photograph of the beautiful lighthouse and the sky, and had and had an artist friend paint me a georgeous copy of the photo. It hangs in our livingroom today, and I must say it’s been admired by our family and many friends
Rusha Sams
I have one more week in Maine, but I’m not sure how to get to Monhegan. Are ferries still running? Do I have to spend the night there? If you have any info on how I can get a late-October schedule, please send. This place seems amazing.