Modern Summer Camp Style at the Lake

Two window walls let in gorgeous lake views, while barn wood and other reclaimed materials create a relaxed vacation vibe.

Despite their love of clean, modern design, the owners of this lakefront vacation home knew that style wasn’t quite right for their kitchen project. Aiming for a more casual look, they hired designer Kristina Crestin to give the room a summer camp feel that wouldn’t conflict with their architectural instincts. “It was a total material-palette conundrum,” Crestin says. In the end, she embraced the concept of a contemporary, warm weather retreat with fresh colors and rustic barn-wood accents. Sturdy concrete countertops, plenty of storage, and extra-wide walkways make it comfortable and fun to cook and entertain here.

Kitchen at a Glance

Who vacations here: A family of five

Location: On a lake in Maine

Size: 260 square feet

Photo by Jamie Salomon, original photo on Houzz

The owners wanted a kitchen works when the family is on its own and when 20 friends are over. Crestin designed it with spacious walkways so people can work at the island and lean against the cabinetry without getting in each other’s way.

Architect: Olson Lewis + Architects; builder & millwork: Dunn Builders; cabinetry: Dunn Builders & Dagtone Woodworks; range & hood: Viking

Photo by Jamie Salomon, original photo on Houzz

The kitchen opens to the living space; the window seat, shown here, is only 20 feet from the waterline. Thanks to two window walls, the room gets a clear view of the sunrise and sunset on the lake. Reclaimed materials, including locally salvaged barn boards on the ceiling, help create a camp feel.

Bar stools: Crate & Barrel; concrete counters: Stone Craft; faucet: Rohl; window sconces: Circa Lighting

Photo by Jamie Salomon, original photo on Houzz

The window walls eliminated the potential for upper cabinetry, but the large footprint allowed for plenty of storage, including 36-inch-deep drawers in all the lower cabinets. A pantry behind the stove wall holds big pots, serving dishes, and small appliances not used every day.

Photo by Jamie Salomon, original photo on Houzz

Pine wood grain is visible through the whitewashed walls. The white helps balance the rustic barn board accents. “You can’t have it all,” says Crestin. “I like for one material to be the sparkly item in a room.”

Photo by Jamie Salomon, original photo on Houzz

Despite the large island, the middle of the kitchen felt empty, so Crestin encouraged the owners to go with large architectural light fixtures. These bronze pendants were inspired by the clients’ love of the kitchen fixtures in director Nancy Meyers’ film It’s Complicated.

Island lighting: Visual Comfort & Co.