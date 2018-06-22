📷 Stern Lines

Whale watching at Minnow Cottage

If you enjoyed reading about a recently renovated 285-square-foot cottage in Kennebunkport in the July issue of Down East magazine, then you will love this photo of Minnow Cottage by Stern Lines. How’d you like to kick back and whale watch in one of these Adirondack chairs?

