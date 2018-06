ūüď∑ Stern Lines

Whale watching at Minnow Cottage

If you enjoyed reading about a¬†recently renovated 285-square-foot cottage in Kennebunkport in the July issue of Down East magazine, then you will love this photo of Minnow Cottage by Stern Lines.¬†How’d you like to kick back and whale watch¬†in one of these Adirondack¬†chairs?

