Mansard Majesty

“Baby mansards give me life,” says Portland historian Julie Senk of Northern Vernacular, referring to scaled-down versions of the four-sided hip roof that defines Second Empire-style homes. We couldn’t agree more. This 1864 example, situated in Portland’s popular East End neighborhood, marries the best of old and new: carved brackets, molded window caps, and inset panels as intricate and elegant as wedding cake flourishes on the exterior with a modern, open plan inside. Tucked behind the mansard, an expansive rooftop deck offers city, mountain, and water views.

107 North Street, Portland

$849,000

Status: Available