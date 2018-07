📷 Instagram's kateinmaine

Exploring Portland’s changing waterfront

Portland’s Maine Wharf is home base for many local fishermen, as well as a variety of restaurants and other businesses. While exploring Commercial Street, Instagram’s kateinmaine snapped this photo of one of the newest buildings on the wharf: a three-story contemporary structure that houses Scales restaurant and assorted offices.

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here!