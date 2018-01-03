Maine Vacation Rentals

BY ABIGAIL ADAMS

Robert Dash’s cottage overlooks a quiet cove at the mouth of the Little River in East Boothbay, with a shady fieldstone terrace and a stairway that winds down to the water’s edge. The kitchen’s newly remodeled, the Wi-Fi’s reliable, and the Jacuzzi tub is welcoming at the end of a long day of hiking or paddling. Dash, who lives in California but has multi-generational ties to Boothbay, bought the place in 1998, and he rents it out when he’s not vacationing there himself. But don’t try to find it on Airbnb, VRBO, or any similar web rental platform.

“We’re 3,000 miles away from the house when it’s rented,” Dash says. “If something goes wrong, we can’t just run over and fix it.”

So, like the owners of some 12,000 other Maine properties, Dash leaves it to a rental management agency — in his case, Boothbay’s Cottage Connection of Maine — to tend to booking and upkeep. As buzzy as the various online managed-by-owner marketplaces might be, the market for professionally managed vacation homes continues to thrive — particularly in Maine, where digital trends tend to catch on slowly, and where vacation rentals have been woven into the fabric of the tourism scene since the days of the 19th-century rusticators. Even as platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway set bookings records in 2017, many of the Pine Tree State’s loveliest properties were invisible to folks who limited their search to such sites.

When Audrey and Jeff Miller launched Cottage Connection in Boothbay in the early 1990s, professional vacation rental agencies were a novelty. Rentals were largely managed by owners or hired caretakers, and visitors found them through classifieds or word of mouth. Owners sometimes wrote to real estate firms, like the one where Jeff worked, looking for help managing their properties, but few firms wanted to take on the responsibility. After watching one too many requests get thrown into the trash bin, Audrey says, Jeff came home one evening with a business proposal.