Maine Real Estate
LISTINGS WE LOVE
BY SARAH STEBBINS
Are you a lake person or do you prefer the ocean? I am perpetually torn and this week’s property picks reflect my split personality. Take a look and let me know your favorites! — Sarah Stebbins, home editor
Note: If a property is crossed out, it indicates that it is off the market.
This Drakes Island charmer is just a few blocks from the beach. Stroll to the beach or take advantage of the spacious yard that abuts the Rachel Carson Wildlife Preserve. You’re guaranteed to spend hours on the large screened porch, where there’s plenty of room for dining and/or lounging. The classic New England beach cottage has retained its original charm while featuring a modern kitchen. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with pretty pine floors and a spacious bathroom. Two Rinnai heaters keep the seasonal home comfortable in spring and fall; you may also convert the property into a year-round home, as many of the neighbors have done. The house is completely furnished. Come enjoy all that Drakes Island has to offer, including pretty beaches, a community center where you can enjoy movie nights and more, and a wonderful sense of community. See it on the map. Listing agent: Ginny Whitney, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
This tasteful, custom-designed Maine cottage is westerly oriented to capture sunsets over the Camden Hills on Islesboro’s bay side. Live the endless summer you’ve longed for, exploring 255 feet of private shoreline, puttering in the garden, finding refuge on the covered porch, and reading or napping in sun-drenched Adirondack chairs. Architect Chris Glass created this open-concept home that is perfect for entertaining or quiet retreats. The wooded 2.8 acres offer tremendous privacy just a half mile from the ferry terminal. See it on the map. Listing agent: Nicole Bland, On the Water Real Estate
Located steps from beautiful Kezar Lake, this classic Maine cottage is a perfect blend of today’s condo amenities with all the original charm, character, and feel of an early 1900s lakeside resort. Enjoy the private sandy beach, clay tennis courts, and delicious ice cream at the Pleasant Point Inn take-out window. All of the contents are included and waiting for you to arrive and enjoy! See it on the map. Listing agent: Liam McCoy, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
~ More Listings We Love ~
This adorable bungalow is just five blocks from the beach in a convenient in-town location. Take the trolley down to the water or to one of the local restaurants or shops. The home features fresh paint throughout, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, all new windows, and updated appliances. There is a nice back deck and a private fenced-in yard with raspberry bushes and a beautiful flagstone patio perfect for barbecuing. The home features convenient one-floor living and extra storage. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed. Make this beach house your home before summer hits and enjoy everything OOB has to offer! See it on the map. Listing agent: Bridget King Jason Miller, Portside Real Estate Group (Maine Realty Partners)
Eleven buildings form a waterfront “village” at the Gurnet Bridge in Brunswick. Enjoy a commercial-caliber dock, deep waterfront, and stunning views. The owner lives year-round in the three-level chalet with its living room, boat-like galley kitchen, and bright sunroom with a woodstove. He rents the Bridge House cottage. He paints in the studio and sells his paintings in the gallery. He stores his water-related gear in the Bait House and engine room, which stand on pilings over the pebbly beach and water. His sauna is in one basement and his spacious workshop is in another. The dock accommodates his full-keel sailboat and he allows a member of a generations-old lobstering family to use the facility. He has preserved the grandfathered commercial opportunities of this property, known by locals as Ben’s Lobsters. He’s taken advantage of the unique location to make for himself a modern version of a coastal Maine compound. This “village” is a local landmark that the owner now offers for a buyer to cherish and enjoy. See it on the map. Listing agent: Patricia Lawson, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
Dip your toes in beautiful Sebago Lake just a few steps away! Swim, paddleboard, take the boat out, or lounge in front of the fire pit and enjoy. This cozy and adorable camp is on the market for the first time. It can accommodate all your guests and embodies what Maine summers have to offer — relaxation, get togethers, and happy memories. Close to shopping, recreation, and restaurants, the home is also located approximately twenty minutes from Portland. See it on the map. Listing agent: Edie Fontaine Maureen Zemrak, Locations Real Estate Group, LLC
This rare downtown penthouse-loft-condo in the middle of the Arts District was recently finished with all the modern amenities while retaining its original rustic charm. You’ll find high beamed ceilings, cast iron beams, original wood floors, and an amazing, 669-square-foot private rooftop deck overlooking the city and Portland Harbor. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a new modern kitchen featuring Dekton countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a Jenn-Air gas range and large island. Two bedrooms and two beautifully appointed bathrooms with frameless glass and tile showers and contemporary vanities, and a full laundry room complete this fabulous one-of-a-kind space. Enjoy easy access to everything that Portland has to offer. Park your vehicles in your two deeded parking spaces right beside the building and walk to all the art galleries, restaurants, and shops. This is truly the way life should be! See it on the map. Listing agent: Joi Kressbach, Town & Shore Associates LLC
Long known as the Ferryman’s House, this home occupies a 1.9-acre lot with a prominent view of the Deer Isle Bridge and sailing lanes of Eggemoggin Reach. The property is located on the Old Ferry Road, just across the road from Scott’s Landing Preserve, which is managed by Island Heritage Trust, and includes a right-of-way to the shore with a beautiful beach area. The home has been impeccably maintained and updated while retaining its historical character. It features three bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, spacious living areas, and period woodwork inside and out. The wraparound covered porch is a fine gathering spot and affords panoramic water views. The outbuildings include a separate two-story artist’s studio, another studio/bunkhouse, and a woodworking shop. Each studio is insulated and heated. This property is a visual stunner that has attracted many professional photographers and artists who have used the buildings and their setting as the subject of their work over the years. See it on the map. Listing agent: Morgan Eaton, The Island Agency
One of the island’s most unique and charming cottages, this mansard was built in circa 1890 and has been lovingly cared for and upgraded. Recent improvements include new windows and a Sunsetter retractable awning on the deck. The laundry is located in the adjacent one-car garage/shed. A perfect three-bedroom getaway located in the “Center,” a short distance from the library, market, and shore, this home is also nicely sited off beaten path on a half-acre lot. Chebeague Island’s amenities include golf, tennis, and a recreational pool. See it on the map. Listing agent: Jane Leonard, RE/MAX Shoreline
The Jeremiah Baker House, built in circa 1848 to overlook the shipyards of its first owner, is a classic five-bay, center hall, Greek Revival. The main house retains nearly all of its original details, including original clapboards and many double-hung wood and storm windows. Situated to afford significant water views and nearly full-day sun, the home’s hillside siting also allows for a raised first floor and expansive front porch. Covered in ancient wisteria vines, this porch makes for a gracious focal point. Inside, the nearly 5,000-square-foot living space balances historic charm with modern amenities. Enjoy a well- appointed kitchen, spacious and livable family room with a wood stove, formal double-parlor, master suite with a private bath, four to five additional bedrooms, and three full and two half-baths. The property also offers a rare, spacious one-bedroom, garden-level in-law apartment, a garage/barn, and a well-landscaped lot. See it on the map. Listing agent: Tom Landry, Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate