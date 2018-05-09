Eleven buildings form a waterfront “village” at the Gurnet Bridge in Brunswick. Enjoy a commercial-caliber dock, deep waterfront, and stunning views. The owner lives year-round in the three-level chalet with its living room, boat-like galley kitchen, and bright sunroom with a woodstove. He rents the Bridge House cottage. He paints in the studio and sells his paintings in the gallery. He stores his water-related gear in the Bait House and engine room, which stand on pilings over the pebbly beach and water. His sauna is in one basement and his spacious workshop is in another. The dock accommodates his full-keel sailboat and he allows a member of a generations-old lobstering family to use the facility. He has preserved the grandfathered commercial opportunities of this property, known by locals as Ben’s Lobsters. He’s taken advantage of the unique location to make for himself a modern version of a coastal Maine compound. This “village” is a local landmark that the owner now offers for a buyer to cherish and enjoy. See it on the map. Listing agent: Patricia Lawson, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty