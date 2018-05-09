Maine Real Estate
LISTINGS WE LOVE
~ May 2018 ~
BY SARAH STEBBINS
Usually when I put together these property roundups I’ve got a few favorites. But this week, I am hopelessly torn between the 1900 Brunswick chalet with the gingerbread styling (part of an 11-building compound); the jewel-box-like 1925 bungalow in Old Orchard Beach; the classic, wood-paneled, 1950s camp in Windham; the airy Portland loft that mixes Greek Revival and modern influences; and the 1789 waterfront “Ferryman’s House” in Deer Isle, which, in addition to having an inviting wraparound porch and beautifully carved woodwork, is filled with glorious, vibrant art. If only it came with the place! I hope you’ll take a look and let us know which of these you’d like to live in. — Sarah Stebbins, Home Editor, Maine Homes by Down East
Note: If a property is crossed out, it indicates that it is off the market.
This adorable bungalow is just five blocks from the beach in a convenient in-town location. Take the trolley down to the water or to one of the local restaurants or shops. The home features fresh paint throughout, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, all new windows, and updated appliances. There is a nice back deck and a private fenced-in yard with raspberry bushes and a beautiful flagstone patio perfect for barbecuing. The home features convenient one-floor living and extra storage. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed. Make this beach house your home before summer hits and enjoy everything OOB has to offer! See it on the map. Listing agent: Bridget King Jason Miller, Portside Real Estate Group (Maine Realty Partners)
Eleven buildings form a waterfront “village” at the Gurnet Bridge in Brunswick. Enjoy a commercial-caliber dock, deep waterfront, and stunning views. The owner lives year-round in the three-level chalet with its living room, boat-like galley kitchen, and bright sunroom with a woodstove. He rents the Bridge House cottage. He paints in the studio and sells his paintings in the gallery. He stores his water-related gear in the Bait House and engine room, which stand on pilings over the pebbly beach and water. His sauna is in one basement and his spacious workshop is in another. The dock accommodates his full-keel sailboat and he allows a member of a generations-old lobstering family to use the facility. He has preserved the grandfathered commercial opportunities of this property, known by locals as Ben’s Lobsters. He’s taken advantage of the unique location to make for himself a modern version of a coastal Maine compound. This “village” is a local landmark that the owner now offers for a buyer to cherish and enjoy. See it on the map. Listing agent: Patricia Lawson, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
Dip your toes in beautiful Sebago Lake just a few steps away! Swim, paddleboard, take the boat out, or lounge in front of the fire pit and enjoy. This cozy and adorable camp is on the market for the first time. It can accommodate all your guests and embodies what Maine summers have to offer — relaxation, get togethers, and happy memories. Close to shopping, recreation, and restaurants, the home is also located approximately twenty minutes from Portland. See it on the map. Listing agent: Edie Fontaine Maureen Zemrak, Locations Real Estate Group, LLC
This rare downtown penthouse-loft-condo in the middle of the Arts District was recently finished with all the modern amenities while retaining its original rustic charm. You’ll find high beamed ceilings, cast iron beams, original wood floors, and an amazing, 669-square-foot private rooftop deck overlooking the city and Portland Harbor. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a new modern kitchen featuring Dekton countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a Jenn-Air gas range and large island. Two bedrooms and two beautifully appointed bathrooms with frameless glass and tile showers and contemporary vanities, and a full laundry room complete this fabulous one-of-a-kind space. Enjoy easy access to everything that Portland has to offer. Park your vehicles in your two deeded parking spaces right beside the building and walk to all the art galleries, restaurants, and shops. This is truly the way life should be! See it on the map. Listing agent: Joi Kressbach, Town & Shore Associates LLC
Long known as the Ferryman’s House, this home occupies a 1.9-acre lot with a prominent view of the Deer Isle Bridge and sailing lanes of Eggemoggin Reach. The property is located on the Old Ferry Road, just across the road from Scott’s Landing Preserve, which is managed by Island Heritage Trust, and includes a right-of-way to the shore with a beautiful beach area. The home has been impeccably maintained and updated while retaining its historical character. It features three bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, spacious living areas, and period woodwork inside and out. The wraparound covered porch is a fine gathering spot and affords panoramic water views. The outbuildings include a separate two-story artist’s studio, another studio/bunkhouse, and a woodworking shop. Each studio is insulated and heated. This property is a visual stunner that has attracted many professional photographers and artists who have used the buildings and their setting as the subject of their work over the years. See it on the map. Listing agent: Morgan Eaton, The Island Agency