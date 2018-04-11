One of my favorite things about covering Maine properties is that it allows me to explore the state during weeks when, in reality, my travels are largely limited to a hamster wheel of a loop between work and my kids’ schools. This week, I “voyaged” up and down the coast to Ogunquit, Boothbay, Camden, and Pembroke, peeking into parts of those towns I’d never seen before. Gazing at the photos that accompany these listings, I can almost smell the salty air, which might be enough to tide me over until I can head out on the road for real. Do you like what you see? Are there types of properties you’d like to see more of? Leave a comment and let me know! — Sarah Stebbins, Home Editor, Maine Homes by Down East