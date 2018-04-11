Maine Real Estate
LISTINGS WE LOVE
~ April 2018 ~
BY SARAH STEBBINS
One of my favorite things about covering Maine properties is that it allows me to explore the state during weeks when, in reality, my travels are largely limited to a hamster wheel of a loop between work and my kids’ schools. This week, I “voyaged” up and down the coast to Ogunquit, Boothbay, Camden, and Pembroke, peeking into parts of those towns I’d never seen before. Gazing at the photos that accompany these listings, I can almost smell the salty air, which might be enough to tide me over until I can head out on the road for real. Do you like what you see? Are there types of properties you’d like to see more of? Leave a comment and let me know! — Sarah Stebbins, Home Editor, Maine Homes by Down East
At the far end of the Boothbay peninsula, at the farthest end of a wooded lot, a shingled cottage sits so close to the shoreline that, when you’re inside, you’d swear the structure was moored as opposed to rooted on solid ground. Learn more about this elegant 1935 dwelling and its accompanying smaller cottage, which is ideal for small groups — and landlubbers! See it on the map. Listing agent: Bruce Tindal, Tindal & Callahan Real Estate
Rockcrest is a shingle style coastal home majestically situated on the crest of a 1.13-acre lot and surrounded by mature gardens, a spacious lawn, and classic stone walls. This stately hallmark of Ogunquit’s rich heritage combines extraordinary construction with a fabulous location, all within approximately 500 feet of Marginal Way and the ocean’s edge. This enchanting property can be a personal paradise or a shared opportunity. The acreage, frontage, and access to town water and sewer provide all the ingredients for the development of a family compound or for the possible creation of two additional house lots in a premier location. See it on the map. Listing agent: Debora Marathon, Marathon Real Estate LLC
This adorable, immaculate gambrel cottage is just three quarters of a mile from Camden Village. The home features three good-sized bedrooms, two renovated baths, an open kitchen-dining-living area, and a large mudroom. There is extensive landscaping on the private lot with a patio and shed. The quiet neighborhood is near hiking trails, a farmers’ market, and Megunticook Lake. This house is filled with charm and comfort. See it on the map. Listing agent: Jacqueline Wheelwright, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
This 1824 center-chimney Cape sits on 44.6 acres and has exposed beams and many original features. The pristine acreage features meadows, woods, apple trees, blueberries, walking paths, and gardens. The totally remodeled kitchen has custom cabinets and granite countertops. The new addition has a spacious sunroom, master suite, vaulted ceilings, a bonus loft space, and a two-car garage. There’s also a two-level barn and a rustic log cabin — ideal for a writer’s or artist’s retreat. The property can be sold as a package with an additional 20-acre waterfront parcel with a beach — perfect for your summer cottage. See it on the map. Listing agent: Samra Kuseybi, The Christopher Group, LLC