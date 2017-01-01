Maine Homes Reader Photo Contest

No photo has been submitted for the contest. Be the first!

*The Basics

Only photographs taken in Maine are eligible. Photographs must have been taken within the past two years. Photographers need not reside in Maine to be eligible to win.

Send us your entries by midnight (Eastern Time) of October 31, 2016. We’ll publish the winning photos in each category in a winter 2016 issue of Down East. Prizes in each category will be awarded in January 2017.

Submission Categories

Landscape

These images capture the natural beauty of Maine. They can be from the coast, the mountains, the woods, or anywhere in between, as long as the main subject of the image is the breathtaking Maine landscape.

Lifestyle

Maine is well known as a great destination for outdoor adventure. These images will showcase some of the many of activities that one can engage in while exploring the Pine Tree State. From ice climbing to sea kayaking, we’re looking for amazing images of people actively enjoying the outdoors.

Wildlife

Home to more than 16,000 different species, Maine is a great place to photograph wildlife. These images will feature wild species native to Maine. Whether it’s a puffin along the rocky coast or a black bear deep in the North Woods, we’re looking for the best of the best.

Down East Reader Photo Contest Image Specifications

- Images should have a long dimension of at least 1000 pixels and no more than 3000 pixels.

- Save files in the .jpg format with maximum quality.

- Color space should be Adobe1998, sRGB, or untagged color space.

- File size must be no more than 2 MB.

- All uploaded entries are final and cannot be replaced, deleted, or edited.

- Images modified with high-dynamic range (HDR) filters or otherwise heavily manipulated are not eligible for this contest.

OFFICAL RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. This contest is open to US residents (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, New York, Rhode Island, Florida or any other jurisdiction where restricted or prohibited by law).

HOW TO ENTER: Please submit your photograph(s), maximum submission is 3 photographs. All photographs must be original works by the Entrant. Photographs will be judged based on creativity, composition and the ability to capture a strong sense of place. Previously published or awarded photographs are not eligible for this contest. Upload entries at downeast.com/photocontest. Remember to complete the online submission form for each submission. Those submitted without completed entry form and/or required information will be disqualified. Entries: Up to 3 entries are permitted throughout the contest time frame, but please do not enter the same photo more than once. In the event of a dispute over ownership of an online photo, entry will be deemed submitted by the holder of the e-mail account listed. Entrants need not be present to win. Any photograph submitted will include a photographer credit in print and as feasible on downeast.com. In submitting this photo you agree to indemnify and hold harmless Down East Enterprise Inc., its agents and employees from any claim or proceeding resulting from your entry. In addition, you warrantee that you are the sole owner of all rights related to the photo, and its content or inclusion in this Contest does not infringe copyrights or other property rights of any party. If a person is recognizable in the photograph, you will need to provide a signed model release (send to Down East Magazine, Attn: Photo Contest, P.O. Box 679, Camden, ME 04843). It is your sole responsibility to notify Sponsor in writing if you change your e-mail address. Only photographs submitted via the online submission on DownEast.com will be considered for the contest. Finalists must be able to provide Down East Magazine with a print-quality hi-res file of their photograph. ELIGIBILITY: Contest open to individuals 18 years of age or older as of January 1, 2016, and US residents (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, New York, Rhode Island, Florida or any other jurisdiction where restricted or prohibited by law) Employees of Down East Magazine, its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, dealers or retailers, advertising, production and promotion agencies, the independent judging organization, and the immediate families and/or members of the same household of each are not eligible. Contest void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. RIGHTS: By participating in this Contest, each entrant grants the Sponsor a non-exclusive, irrevocable, world-wide right to reproduce, and modify, the submitted photograph in any form or media without limitation. The Sponsor’s license shall include the right to use submissions in Contest-related content in Down East Magazine and on DownEast.com, in digital archives, in e-mails and in promotions related to this Contest and/or similar future contests, and compendiums (in any media) of contest submissions and/or winners. The entrant grants such license without expectation of compensation of any kind and accepts the conditions stated in these Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of the judges and warrants that she/he is eligible to participate in this Contest. By accepting prize, winner agrees to release Sponsor, its directors, employees, officers, and agents, including without limitation, its advertising and promotion agencies from any and all liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of prize or participation in any prize-related activities. PRIZE: Winners will be awarded prizes as outlined below and winning images will also appear in print in an issue of Down East Magazine. Winning entries — including runners up — may also be included in an extended online gallery (and elsewhere as indicated in Section 3). Photographs recognized as runners up may also appear in the print and online edition.Grand Prize: $250 Cash Prize2nd place: 1 Year Subscription to Down East3rd place: Down East Hat & MugAcceptance of prize constitutes permission (except where prohibited) to use winner’s photograph, name, hometown, and likeness for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity without additional compensation. WINNER SELECTION: Winning photographs will be selected from all eligible photographs by the editors of Down East Magazine, whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this contest. The prize is guaranteed to be awarded, assuming sufficient number of entries. Winner will be notified by e-mail at the e-mail address with which they entered the Contest, and will be required to acknowledge e-mail by Sponsor or its designated agent within 14 days of date of e-mail notification, or an alternate winner will be selected. If any prize notification letter, e-mail notification or any prize is returned as undeliverable, and there is ample time to select and clear an alternate winner, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. MISCELLANEOUS: Sponsor and judging organization not responsible for late, lost, stolen, damaged, garbled, incomplete, or misdirected entries or communications; for errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, or delays in operations or transmission of information, in each case whether arising by way of technical or other failures or malfunctions of computer hardware, software, communications devices, or transmission lines or data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry materials, loss or otherwise. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with, this Contest, and reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend this Contest should any virus, bug, technical failures, unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Contest. In the event of such cancellation, termination or suspension, a notice will be posted. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, modify or cancel this contest at anytime and to disqualify any entrant if his or her participation affects the integrity of the Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. WINNER’S LIST: Winners will be contacted in November and announced in a winter issue of Down East Magazine. SPONSOR: This contest is sponsored by Down East Magazine, P.O. Box 679, Camden, Maine 04843

Employees of Down East, its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, dealers or retailers, and advertising, production, and promotion agencies — and the immediate families and members of the same household of each — are not eligible to enter.