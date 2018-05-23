Introducing Maine Homes by Down East Magazine

Launching the inaugural Maine Homes Design Awards contest with celebrity judges including Martha Stewart and Angela Adams.

We are very pleased to announce our new magazine Maine Homes by Down East.

Maine Homes by Down East is a quarterly publication for homeowners and those dreaming of owning a Maine home. Our mission is to shine a light on Maine’s diverse homes — from architectural marvels to cozy camps and cottages — as well as the state’s landscapes, design traditions, compelling shelter personalities, and singular way of life. Each issue furthers our readers’ understanding and appreciation of the state we are proud to call home and connects them with information and resources they can use when searching for, building, improving, greening, or decorating their own Maine properties.

Down East has been working toward this project since 1994 with its website MaineHomes.com. Plans kicked into high gear two years ago when Sarah Stebbins joined Down East as editor of MaineHomes.com and relaunched the brand online with an eye toward a stand-alone print magazine.

Stebbins will serve as editor of the new publication. A native of Cousins Island, in Yarmouth, she began her career at In Style magazine in New York, where she worked on the launch of In Style Home. She was later an editor at Martha Stewart Living before moving home to Maine to freelance write for publications such as Real Simple, This Old House, and Southern Living.

Maine Homes by Down East will have an initial distribution of approximately 50,000 copies, 60 percent of which will be outside of Maine, reaching key feeder states to Maine’s housing market. In addition to being on 800 newsstands, Maine Homes by Down East will be delivered directly to industry partners. And as a guarantee to advertisers and sponsors, circulation will be audited by the Circulation Verification Council.

Our first issue will be on newsstands this August and will coincide with the culmination of our inaugural Maine Homes Design Awards contest, judged by Martha Stewart, designers Angela Adams and Loi Thai, architect Carter Williams, and architectural photographer Trent Bell.

