A hundred years ago, it was nothing for a homebuyer to purchase a house from the same source that supplied her corsets and motor buggy. From 1908 through the 1940s, Sears, Roebuck and Company sold some 70,000 “kit homes” from its voluminous mail-order catalog. Customers could choose from 447 (!) prefab models, Colonial to Craftsman style. Once purchased, Sears shipped the parts needed to build the home — precut lumber, windows, cabinets, nails, paint, and more — to the buyer’s lot for (typically DIY) assembly.

Kit houses attracted buyers because they were affordable, transportable, and comprised of quality materials. But over the course of the 20th century, the prefab premise shifted. “The driver became stripping things down to get the bottom line as low as possible, which resulted in lesser-quality builds,” says Parlin Meyer, director of Portland’s BrightBuilt Home, one of several Maine companies that have jumped on a national trend toward prefabs emphasizing style, energy efficiency, and high-end materials and construction methods.

Like Sears back in the day, companies like BrightBuilt, Searsmont’s Ecocor, and Belfast’s GO Logic offer ready-made, customizable house plans in an array of sizes and styles.

Meanwhile, Bensonwood, of Walpole, New Hampshire, designs its homes from scratch but follows the same basic tenets of modern prefab. Wall, roof, ceiling, and floor components are assembled with precision in a factory, where bad weather can’t cause delays and excess material is recycled and reused. Prebuilt parts are trucked to the site and pieced together, typically by a builder.

The result is an airtight home that can go from drafting table to housewarming party in three to five months — compare with nine months to a year for homes built onsite. And while prefab efficiencies don’t necessarily translate to a less expensive build, they do offer what Meyer calls “price predictability.”

“Because so many decisions are made up front, before the factory process starts,” she says, “you can home in on a fairly fixed cost and not worry about it ballooning.”

Chris Corson, Ecocor’s technical director, views today’s efficient prefabs on par with other high-tech products. “If you were buying a car, would you want one built in a factory or assembled in your driveway?” he asks. “To me, prefabricating is the future of the construction industry.” On the following pages, meet six Maine homeowners who got in on the ground floor.