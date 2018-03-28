Maine cabins for sale

Maine Places

I recently tumbled down a black hole of cabin adoration on Instagram. After a cozy little A-frame ensconced in snow popped up in my feed, I followed it to its source, where I found myself mooning over Lincoln Log-like mountaintop shelters, wooded retreats with smoke billowing from their stovepipes, and even a gabled outhouse perched next to a stream — what? It was really cute! Emerging from my stupor, my journalistic instincts kicked in. What if someone wants to turn her ogling into action and actually purchase a place here in the heart of cabin country? Are there properties available that would not only look fetching framed in 1080-pixel squares, but also have attractive (or at least serviceable) interiors and affordable price tags? After a thorough search, I’m happy to report “yes” on all fronts. Just don’t ask me (or your GPS) for directions to some of these blissful, backwoods locations.

Dead River Township Cabin

Dead River Township cabin kitchen

Dead River Township 

Setting: Seasonal, modified A-frame on an island in Flagstaff Lake. 396 sq. ft., 1 bedroom, outhouse. 1.38 acres

Asking Price: $69,000

Photos courtesy of The Real Estate Store

Learn More

Woodstock Maine Cottage

1178 Redding Road, Woodstock

Setting: Seasonal cottage with deeded frontage on Shagg Pond. 514 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove, dock. .28 acre

Asking Price: $129,735

Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Thomas Agency

Learn More

Aurora Log Cabin

560-3 Off Comstock, Aurora

Setting: Log cabin on Lower Middle Branch Pond. 836 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove. 1.95 acres

Asking Price: $195,000

Photos courtesy of Magoon Realty, Inc.

Learn More

Bethel Maine log cabin

1726 Intervale Road, Bethel

Setting: Log cabin near Androscoggin River and Sunday River. 1,426 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove, pellet stove insert. 5 acres

Asking Price: $225,000

Photos courtesy of The Maine Real Estate Network

Learn More

Rumford Maine log cabin

169 East Andover Road, Rumford

Setting: Log cabin near the Ellis River. 1,261 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, glassed-in porch, fireplace. 9.4 acres

Asking Price: $239,000

Photos courtesy of Mahoosuc Realty

Learn More

Islesboro Maine cedar cabin

1000 Main Road, Islesboro

Setting: Seasonal cedar-log cabin. 1,396 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, screened porch, Franklin stove. 2.82 acres

Asking Price: $250,000

Photos courtesy of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Learn More

Trescott Township home

122 Seal Point Road, Trescott Township

Setting: Oceanfront log home. 1180 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 private beaches, fireplace, woodstove. 40 acres

Asking Price: $495,000

Photos courtesy of Acadia Realty Group

Learn More

