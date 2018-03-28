Maine cabins for sale

I recently tumbled down a black hole of cabin adoration on Instagram. After a cozy little A-frame ensconced in snow popped up in my feed, I followed it to its source, where I found myself mooning over Lincoln Log-like mountaintop shelters, wooded retreats with smoke billowing from their stovepipes, and even a gabled outhouse perched next to a stream — what? It was really cute! Emerging from my stupor, my journalistic instincts kicked in. What if someone wants to turn her ogling into action and actually purchase a place here in the heart of cabin country? Are there properties available that would not only look fetching framed in 1080-pixel squares, but also have attractive (or at least serviceable) interiors and affordable price tags? After a thorough search, I’m happy to report “yes” on all fronts. Just don’t ask me (or your GPS) for directions to some of these blissful, backwoods locations.

Setting: Seasonal, modified A-frame on an island in Flagstaff Lake. 396 sq. ft., 1 bedroom, outhouse. 1.38 acres

Asking Price: $69,000

Photos courtesy of The Real Estate Store

Setting: Seasonal cottage with deeded frontage on Shagg Pond. 514 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove, dock. .28 acre

Asking Price: $129,735

Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Thomas Agency

Setting: Log cabin on Lower Middle Branch Pond. 836 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove. 1.95 acres

Asking Price: $195,000

Photos courtesy of Magoon Realty, Inc.

Setting: Log cabin near Androscoggin River and Sunday River. 1,426 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove, pellet stove insert. 5 acres

Asking Price: $225,000

Photos courtesy of The Maine Real Estate Network

Setting: Log cabin near the Ellis River. 1,261 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, glassed-in porch, fireplace. 9.4 acres

Asking Price: $239,000

Photos courtesy of Mahoosuc Realty

Setting: Seasonal cedar-log cabin. 1,396 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, screened porch, Franklin stove. 2.82 acres

Asking Price: $250,000

Photos courtesy of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Setting: Oceanfront log home. 1180 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 private beaches, fireplace, woodstove. 40 acres

Asking Price: $495,000

Photos courtesy of Acadia Realty Group

