Lodge Living

Eight years ago, an adventurous buyer looked at a boxy, windowless Odd Fellows hall in Falmouth and saw his next home. The 1833 Greek Revival building with a belfry started out as a private school on Falmouth Road and was moved to its current location on Checkerberry Lane in 1850 to serve the needs of another school. In the 1880s, members of the international fraternal organization known as the Odd Fellows purchased the property and it became Presumpscot Lodge No. 91. Over time, the building’s windows had been boarded up and its exterior covered in vinyl siding. The new owner added abundant fenestration, restored the original wood clapboards, and transformed the voluminous post-and-beam interior into partitioned, energy-efficient living space. Original hemlock and spruce and new pine flooring warms the whitewashed rooms and an open stairwell to the belfry, flanked by bookshelves and a column of windows, conjures the home’s educational past, while ushering in soaring, wooded views.

5 Checkerberry Lane, Falmouth

$650,000

Status: Available

