Let There Be Light

Many mid-century architects and homeowners seemed to intuitively understand these benefits, designing houses with massive windows that invited light and the outdoors into living spaces. One such home, a 1962 seasonal camp in Trenton with a dramatically angled roof, featured a two-story, wraparound wall of windows framing Blue Hill Bay. When it was time to renovate and expand the house, architect Bill Hanley, of WMH Architects in Northeast Harbor, designed an addition that is a near mirror image of the original structure, further aggrandizing the view and capitalizing on a current trend the folks at Marvin Windows and Doors call “living inside out.”

“This camp gets incredible sunlight,” Hanley says. “We wanted to bring that language of light and outdoor living into the next generation of the home.” After signing onto the project, “the first thing I did was call Rich,” Hanley says, referring to Rich Lewis, his longtime colleague and collaborator at Marvin retailer EBS Building Supplies. “He and his team have longstanding experience with seacoast environments, so they advised us on custom windows with pressure ratings that could withstand sun, wind, and rain.” Adds Lewis: “We knew we wanted something that would let in more light than a standard window, but it also needed to be energy-efficient.” The team chose double-glazed, Low-E windows and doors for the winterized addition, which have a microscopically thin coating that helps reduce heat loss, Lewis says. The older, seasonal portion of the home received new single-pane casement and awning windows in keeping with its original character.