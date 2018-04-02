Knickerbocker Group offers comprehensive architecture, interior design, cabinetry, and construction management services for residential buildings and commercial spaces. You can engage us for any one, or all, of our offered services and benefit from our understanding of the entire process from inception to occupancy.

Since 1978, we have built relationships with a diverse network of artisans and craftspeople, both in-house and freelance professionals. Together, we are a group of inspired collaborators who contribute their diverse talents to the design-build process. We take the journey with our clients, during which we consider everything—from traffic pathways in the kitchen, to parking the car on rainy days, to creating sunny nooks and sleeping porches. Along the way, we refresh our commitment to every project’s possibilities, again and again.

Over the past four decades, we have learned many important lessons. Good design starts with caring, thoughtfulness, and attentive listening. We create client-driven designs that reflect our practice at listening. Our work is custom, because our clients are as diverse as the houses we build for them. Our houses are deeply personal to our clients and as such, our relationships with our clients are close and personal as well. Equally as important is the energy and excitement for the vision we create together, and being able to articulate that vision from the first program meeting to the last day on the construction site.

Our work is underscored by process-driven delivery—40 years and each time we strive to do it better. We guide our clients from start to finish, and find the best way to succeed is with frequent and effective communication. We like to tell our clients what we are going to do before we do it, so they are aware and as involved as they would like to be. While we value process, we will never compromise quality.

Quality is a concept that extends to the core of who we are. We believe we are the best architecture, design and construction management firm in Maine; we are extremely proud of what we do and even more excited about how we do it. Despite the finely crafted work we produce, we are not pretentious. We are nice people obsessed with architecture, historic homes, design inspirations, building science and the latest construction practices.

As a 100% employee-owned company, we strive for balance. We value spending time with our families, being active in our communities, and celebrating all Maine has to offer.