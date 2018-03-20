For 20 years, Angela Adams and Sherwood Hamill have been partners in life and design. They’ve cultivated a shared visual language that marries nostalgia and modernity in a way that is both grounded and unexpected. Since founding angela adams in 1998, they have launched several complementary collections of furniture, area rugs, and tapestries that have established the couple as international leaders in contemporary design. Their designs are known for their timelessness, simplicity, and balance inspired by the ever-changing Maine landscape. Together, they continue to explore new mediums and ways of creating modern narratives from their unique interpretations of the natural and man-made worlds.

