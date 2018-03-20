Martha Stewart
An Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur, and bestselling author of 90 books, Martha Stewart is America’s most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Millions of people rely on Stewart as a source of useful how-to information on cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care. The Martha Stewart brand reaches 100 million consumers each month and her branded products can be found in over 70 million households. A longtime lover of Maine, Stewart has owned the famed Edsel Ford estate in Seal Harbor, known as Skylands, since 1999.
Trent Bell
Biddeford-based photographer Trent Bell graduated from Andrews University with a master’s degree in architecture. Three years after founding a design firm with a partner, he chose to pursue architectural and commercial photography, building a business that now serves local, national, and international clients. Bell also produces short films for clients and has recently turned his attention to personal projects, such as REFLECT, an exhibit and documentary featuring letters prison inmates wrote to their younger selves. Bell’s work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Design New England, Down East, Dwell, and The New York Times, among others.
Loi Thai
Loi Thai is a Bethesda, Maryland-based interior designer and antiques shop owner. His shop, Tone on Tone, is a premier source for antique Swedish furnishings. Over the last 25 years, he has thoughtfully restored, renovated and decorated many historic homes across the country. His favorites are in Maine, where the rich history of architecture and design dates to the 18th century. Thai and his partner spend summers at their 1863 cottage in seaside Castine. His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Martha Stewart Living, Southern Living, Traditional Home, and Veranda.
Carter Williams
Carter Williams is a senior associate with LDa Architecture & Interiors in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she focuses on residential design. She treasures building personal relationships with the individuals who inhabit the homes she designs and enjoys working across a wide range of project scales and styles — from new construction to surgical interior renovation, 18th-century farmhouses to modern urban lofts. “An enthusiastic Maine tourist,” Williams loves exploring the natural wonders of Acadia and Thuya Garden, skiing at Sunday River, sailing on Long Lake, and checking out the Portland restaurant scene.
Angela Adams
For 20 years, Angela Adams and Sherwood Hamill have been partners in life and design. They’ve cultivated a shared visual language that marries nostalgia and modernity in a way that is both grounded and unexpected. Since founding angela adams in 1998, they have launched several complementary collections of furniture, area rugs, and tapestries that have established the couple as international leaders in contemporary design. Their designs are known for their timelessness, simplicity, and balance inspired by the ever-changing Maine landscape. Together, they continue to explore new mediums and ways of creating modern narratives from their unique interpretations of the natural and man-made worlds.