If you travel along Route 201 in Winslow, the Jonas B. Shurtleff House will likely elicit a double take. Set back on the western side of the road, the brick-red Carpenter Gothic cottage with the gingerbread styling stands out among the area’s ranches and farmhouses. A folk interpretation of the mid-19th century Gothic Revival style, Carpenter Gothic homes typically featured details such as the board-and-batten siding, decorative bargeboard, and drip-mold window crowns seen here. Although little is known about Shurtleff, or the carpenter who likely built his home, the two have nevertheless made their mark with this enduring roadside attraction.

