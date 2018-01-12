Into the Woods

With its artful stone fireplace and wraparound windows showcasing a view straight out of Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening, this three-season porch puts a whole new shine on winter. We feel we could withstand a string of bomb cyclones if only we could watch from those cozy rockers. The room is part of an artist’s airy ranch, nestled on four acres abutting conservation land in Scarborough. Natural wood kitchen cabinetry and timber framing in the cathedral-ceilinged living area and master bedroom continue the rustic-refined feeling seen on the porch and, across the yard, a shingled barn with living quarters overhead provides a place for renters — or friends who want to hunker down with you.

9 Canterbury Lane, Scarborough

$650,000

Status: Available

