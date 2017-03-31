Hope Springs View of the Week By Sarah Stebbins on Mar 31, 2017 “Narcissus — such a lover of itself, it overcomes the cold grip of winter in the warm early spring sun, giving us hope of milder days ahead.” Submitted By: Nelson Jewell. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)