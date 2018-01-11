Architecture & Design

On York Street in Kennebunk stands as a shining example of Federal-style architecture — and an early precursor to today’s millennial pink trend. Resplendent in its orangey-salmon, cream, and forest-green palette, Wallingford Hall — completed in 1806 — was designed by architect Thomas Eaton for George Wallingford, a prominent lawyer who played a key role in helping Maine achieve statehood. Notable for its quintessential Federal entryway — comprised of a paneled door flanked by sidelights and slim columns and crowned with an elliptical fanlight — and unusual flat-topped Palladian window, the residence remained in the Wallingford family until the early 1900s. Today the property is home to a garden center and the barn and grounds can be rented out for events.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.

