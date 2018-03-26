Hidden Pictures

I took this photo while walking through Boothbay Harbor one day. It was not until two and a half years later that I realized that the rope that tied the boat was in a heart shape. This is a special finding as I had two people who passed away shortly after the picture was taken and while reviewing some older emails, I noticed the heart rope. Just another way for one to realize that we need to take our time and really be observant of what we are seeing. – RubyStella