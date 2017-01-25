Perched on a hill overlooking the village and sea, the c. 1865-1870 Harbor House Inn in Boothbay Harbor was constructed for sea captain Mitch Reed in the short-lived Second Empire style. The genre often employed elements of its predecessor, the Italianate style, including brackets and decorative window and door details but its most defining feature is the stately mansard roof, seen here. Although the Harbor House is a modest representation of a style that tended toward elaborate ornamentation, Reed was nevertheless a person of means and, apparently, moxie, as it’s believed his ghost still roams the rooms of his former home.

