Situated on a bluff overlooking the Salmon Falls River, the c. 1785 Hamilton House was the highest valued home in South Berwick at the time shipping merchant Jonathan Hamilton occupied it. Although the house was constructed after the American Revolution, when the nation was attempting to shed its British influences, Hamilton remained partial to England’s Georgian Style, with its rigid classical proportions and features like pedimented entryways and dormers. Visitors can tour the home’s grounds and interiors — decorated in elaborate Colonial Revival style by subsequent owners — from June through October.