Growing Together

By Virginia M. Wright

Photographs by Douglas Merriam

The vines in Alison Harris’s garden are playing a beautiful trick. They appear to be a tangle of four different clematises, but really, there are just two, each with deep-purple flowers in two stages of bloom. The trellis that supports them, Harris points out, is a castoff from her next-door neighbor, Claudia Knox. The puffball hydrangea in a nearby corner, she adds, is a gift from Jean Herlihy, who lives across the street. The dragonfly ornament on the shed? That’s Claudia again. The deep-yellow-orange daylilies and the Rozanne geraniums? More perennial divisions from Jean.

“Gardeners are the most generous people,” Harris says. She and her friends have been trading plants, ornaments, advice, and inspiration for nearly a decade, transforming their piece of this Brunswick neighborhood into a lush pocket of complementary gardens.

The Harris and Knox yards blend into each other seamlessly, thanks in part to a crescent-shaped bed that straddles the property line. Harris works one side (globe thistles, Shasta daisies, miniature purple astilbes), Knox the other (pink liatris, crocosmia Lucifer, butterfly weed), and they garden the middle together (irises, Rozeanne geraniums, poppies). It’s a fitting location for the annual picnic of the Topsham Garden Club, to which all three women belong.