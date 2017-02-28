Futuristic Farmhouse

A classic Maine aesthetic meets efficient construction techniques and net-zero energy consumption in this gracious home, available as a building package from BrightBuilt Home. The proposed 1,750-square-foot modular structure, slated for construction in Yarmouth’s new 35-acre Village Run neighborhood, offers an open floor plan, passive solar heating, solar water heating and electric systems, and energy-efficient appliances at a reasonable price — the start, we hope, of a new wave of sustainable, attainable design.

Dogwood Lane, Yarmouth

$654,000

Status: Available