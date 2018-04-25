Cover photo by Bob Trapani Jr.

Our recent article featuring dreamy, furnished treehouses, tents, and A-frame cabins that are available to rent got me wondering what other out-of-the-box accommodations Maine has to offer. Surely there must be a lighthouse or houseboat you can stay in, and maybe a yurt? Yes, it turns out, we have those in spades. If you’ve ever wanted to try out the tiny house or camper lifestyle, you can book a 200-square foot, off-the-grid cottage or vintage Airstream. And if you’ve often pondered what it might be like to wake up in a chicken coop — okay, this last find was a total surprise. But Sally Wakeland’s renovated 1872 henhouse, now bird-free and outfitted with yellow-painted floors and homey antiques, makes a truly lovely human roost.