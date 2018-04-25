Maine Travel

places to stay in Maine

You Could Stay Here

Maine Travel

By Sarah Stebbins on

Cover photo by Bob Trapani Jr.

Our recent article featuring dreamy, furnished treehouses, tents, and A-frame cabins that are available to rent got me wondering what other out-of-the-box accommodations Maine has to offer. Surely there must be a lighthouse or houseboat you can stay in, and maybe a yurt? Yes, it turns out, we have those in spades. If you’ve ever wanted to try out the tiny house or camper lifestyle, you can book a 200-square foot, off-the-grid cottage or vintage Airstream. And if you’ve often pondered what it might be like to wake up in a chicken coop — okay, this last find was a total surprise. But Sally Wakeland’s renovated 1872 henhouse, now bird-free and outfitted with yellow-painted floors and homey antiques, makes a truly lovely human roost.

RIGGS COVE RENTALS, GEORGETOWN 

Setting: A trio of houseboats moored in Riggs Cove. 1 bedroom and 1 bath each, motorized skiffs, kayaks.

Sleeps: 4-5 per boat

Rates: $235-$425/night (3 night minimum stay)

Photos courtesy of Riggs Cove Rentals

Learn More

LITTLE RIVER LIGHTHOUSE, CUTLER 

Setting: Renovated 1888 keeper’s house on 15-acre Little River Island. 3 bedrooms (rented separately), 2 shared baths, walking trails.

Sleeps: 2 per room

Rates: $150-$225/night

Photos courtesy of Little River Lighthouse

Learn More

THE COOP COTTAGE, KENNEBUNKPORT

Setting: Late 1800s renovated chicken coop in a pasture ringed with woods. 1 bedroom, 1 bath in nearby main house, deck.

Sleeps: 2

Rate: $130/night

Photos courtesy of The Coop Cottage

Learn More

CROOKED RIVER TINY HOUSE, WATERFORD

Setting: 200-square-foot, off-the-grid cabin on the Crooked River. 1 bedroom, ½-bath, guesthouse, screened house, woodstove, fire pit.

Sleeps: 4-6

Rates: $90-$100/night

Photos courtesy of Crooked River Tiny House

Learn More

MAINE FOREST YURTS, DURHAM

Setting: Three yurts built by 2008 Survivor winner Bob Crowley and his family on Runaround Pond. 1 sleeping area with bunk beds and a futon and 1 composting-toilet bath each, woodstoves, hiking trails.

Sleeps: 6 per yurt

Rates: $140-$185/night

Photos courtesy of Maine Forest Yurts

Learn More

VINTAGE AIRSTREAM TRAILER, EDGECOMB

Setting: “Silver Cloud,” a 34-foot 1987 Airstream trailer on the Sheepscot River. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, canoe, hiking trails.

Sleeps: 3-4

Rate: $119 per night

Photos courtesy of Davis and Carla Carver

Learn More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listings We Love – April 2018 Maine real estate listings we love