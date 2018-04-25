You Could Stay Here
Cover photo by Bob Trapani Jr.
Our recent article featuring dreamy, furnished treehouses, tents, and A-frame cabins that are available to rent got me wondering what other out-of-the-box accommodations Maine has to offer. Surely there must be a lighthouse or houseboat you can stay in, and maybe a yurt? Yes, it turns out, we have those in spades. If you’ve ever wanted to try out the tiny house or camper lifestyle, you can book a 200-square foot, off-the-grid cottage or vintage Airstream. And if you’ve often pondered what it might be like to wake up in a chicken coop — okay, this last find was a total surprise. But Sally Wakeland’s renovated 1872 henhouse, now bird-free and outfitted with yellow-painted floors and homey antiques, makes a truly lovely human roost.
RIGGS COVE RENTALS, GEORGETOWN
Setting: A trio of houseboats moored in Riggs Cove. 1 bedroom and 1 bath each, motorized skiffs, kayaks.
Sleeps: 4-5 per boat
Rates: $235-$425/night (3 night minimum stay)
Photos courtesy of Riggs Cove Rentals
LITTLE RIVER LIGHTHOUSE, CUTLER
Setting: Renovated 1888 keeper’s house on 15-acre Little River Island. 3 bedrooms (rented separately), 2 shared baths, walking trails.
Sleeps: 2 per room
Rates: $150-$225/night
Photos courtesy of Little River Lighthouse
THE COOP COTTAGE, KENNEBUNKPORT
Setting: Late 1800s renovated chicken coop in a pasture ringed with woods. 1 bedroom, 1 bath in nearby main house, deck.
Sleeps: 2
Rate: $130/night
Photos courtesy of The Coop Cottage
CROOKED RIVER TINY HOUSE, WATERFORD
Setting: 200-square-foot, off-the-grid cabin on the Crooked River. 1 bedroom, ½-bath, guesthouse, screened house, woodstove, fire pit.
Sleeps: 4-6
Rates: $90-$100/night
Photos courtesy of Crooked River Tiny House
MAINE FOREST YURTS, DURHAM
Setting: Three yurts built by 2008 Survivor winner Bob Crowley and his family on Runaround Pond. 1 sleeping area with bunk beds and a futon and 1 composting-toilet bath each, woodstoves, hiking trails.
Sleeps: 6 per yurt
Rates: $140-$185/night
Photos courtesy of Maine Forest Yurts
VINTAGE AIRSTREAM TRAILER, EDGECOMB
Setting: “Silver Cloud,” a 34-foot 1987 Airstream trailer on the Sheepscot River. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, canoe, hiking trails.
Sleeps: 3-4
Rate: $119 per night
Photos courtesy of Davis and Carla Carver