Our Maine Real Estate Picks
~ March 2018 ~
BY SARAH STEBBINS
As I was looking for properties to include in this month’s real estate picks, I was intrigued by what appeared to be a little red chapel in a town — er, plantation — I’d never heard of. When I realized the building is actually a 1900s-era lodge crowned with a cupola and that it’s part of a private-island compound that includes an adorable lakeside cabin, boathouse, and “game house” with (what else?) a wet bar, I knew I had to share the listing with you. The retreat is located on South Branch Lake’s Dutch Island in Seboeis, a plantation in Penobscot County with a population of 35! This place kinda puts a new spin on the idea of “getting away from it all,” don’t you think? — Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East
This is a recently renovated two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath village home with a newly completed heated studio building accessed off the spacious back deck. The kitchen has a new center island and granite countertops, a pantry, and an adjoining dining room with a door to the deck, studio building, and backyard. The second floor features a master bedroom suite with a full bath, a guest bedroom and bath, and laundry. There’s a wraparound porch on the front of the house, a spacious and partially fenced-in backyard, and new gas stoves in the living room and studio building. The wiring, plumbing, and heating system were upgraded in 2014 when the renovations were completed. This is a fabulous, walk-to-town location and the home is move-in ready. See it on the map. Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
This spot is ideal for private family getaways or corporate retreats! This beautiful seven-plus-acre island compound consists of a main lodge, game house, waterside cabin, and boathouse. Built in the early 1900s, the buildings retain much of their historic charm. The main lodge has five bedrooms, two baths, a parlor, kitchen, dining room, and cook’s quarters. The game house is perfect for playing pool, ping-pong, and cards and even has a wet bar. Later, sit on the waterfront porch, go for a boat ride, or take a walk on a nature trail. See it on the map. Listing agent: ERA Dawson Bradford Realtors
Built in 1827, this in-town house is exceptionally well renovated with high R-value insulation, all new radiant heat on the first floor, European radiators on the second floor, and new electric service. The first floor has a screened/glassed-in porch, library, parlor, kitchen, dining room, great room with decks, a completely rebuilt fireplace, and chimney with a beehive oven. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and an additional room. There’s a remote control for heat level and a security system for fire. Enjoy seasonal water views of the harbor and peach and apples trees. See it on the map. Listing agent: The Christopher Group
Quality, character, and location! This Willard Beach Victorian is just a stone’s throw from the entrance to Casco Bay. The three-to-four-bedroom, three-bath home has new systems including an efficient boiler, new plumbing, new electrical, and a new roof! You will love cooking in the tastefully renovated kitchen and spending time in your own private backyard with friends and family. Hanging out on the gorgeous porch with water views is even better! Enjoy the one-car garage too! Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the sea breeze and live the beach lifestyle! See it on the map. Listing agent: Portside Real Estate Group