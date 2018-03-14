As I was looking for properties to include in this month’s real estate picks, I was intrigued by what appeared to be a little red chapel in a town — er, plantation — I’d never heard of. When I realized the building is actually a 1900s-era lodge crowned with a cupola and that it’s part of a private-island compound that includes an adorable lakeside cabin, boathouse, and “game house” with (what else?) a wet bar, I knew I had to share the listing with you. The retreat is located on South Branch Lake’s Dutch Island in Seboeis, a plantation in Penobscot County with a population of 35! This place kinda puts a new spin on the idea of “getting away from it all,” don’t you think? — Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East