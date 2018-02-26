Our Maine Real Estate Picks — February 2018

By Sarah Stebbins

It’s so fun combing through real estate listings to find good selections to share with you here. I try to include a mix of new and old homes (although my soft spot for historic buildings may be kinda obvious!) in a range of locations, sizes, and price points.

As I ride out another Maine winter in my chilly old house, I have been thinking about how nice it would be to live in a place where, say, I didn’t have to work with my Smart Wooled feet tucked beneath a space heater, as I’m doing now. I was huddled by the same heater when I happened upon this week’s Property We Covet pick — a cozy, efficient Shingle-style house on beautiful Vinalhaven island. I love the home’s classic cottage look, rich timber-frame ceilings, and pitched gable walls, but, honestly, this listing had me at “radiant in-floor heat!”Do you like what you see or are there specific types of houses you’d like to see more of? I will keep your feedback in mind for future posts and the real estate roundups I run on my blog! — Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East

This adorable, gambrel summer cottage sits high on a spectacular west-facing parcel of pink granite ledges with a gravel beach cove on the north side and a rocky cove to the south. Enjoy deep-water anchorage and sunsets. The cottage is designed for summer use now but can be updated or you may build your dream home on this perch with over 1,000 feet of water frontage, gorgeous views, and plenty of boat traffic going by in the outer bay. Listing agent: Acadia Realty Group

Drive over your own bridge to paradise and this custom log chalet! The home features a massive wraparound porch, cathedral-ceilinged kitchen with Corian counters, stainless steel appliances, and wood ceilings and floors, a cathedral-ceilinged living room with a stone fireplace, custom full bath, laundry room, and two bedrooms. A catwalk overlooks the kitchen-living area and connects to a loft family room. Outside you’ll find a fire pit and paved drive! Listing agent: Vallee Real Estate

This charming, three-bedroom, antique Cape is within walking distance of downtown. Highlights include gorgeous wide-pine flooring throughout and a first-floor master suite with a woodstove. An attached barn with a garage provides plenty of storage. Recent updates include bathroom renovations, a new roof and siding and new windows and kitchen appliances. Enjoy your tranquil, private backyard with a new deck and beautiful landscaping! Listing agent: Newcastle Realty

This waterfront property consists of a newly rebuilt two-bedroom main cottage with completely new systems, baths, flooring, and windows, as well as a new kitchen and deck — an engineering marvel on the shore of Penobscot Bay. A second seasonal cottage with two bedrooms is part of this wonderful property. Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

This wonderful family ski house has spectacular views of Crocker and Bigelow Mountains and an abundance of windows and sunlight. Designed and built by outstanding local builders, it features custom cabinetry, fir flooring and trim, and an antique pine kitchen island. Radiant in-floor heat throughout and a Jøtul gas stove keep the home cozy and warm. You’ll find open living spaces, a first-floor master suite, a huge playroom, and a bunk room in this private and quiet West Mountain location. Shuttle or ski home!Listing agent: Mountainside Real Estate

Proudly perched atop a hill overlooking Washington Village sits this remarkably restored Cape. Located on seven acres a stone’s throw from the general store, this quintessential farmhouse features a post-and-beam barn with horse stalls, workshops, and a hay loft. The lovingly updated house has many original features that impart the warmth of an old home, while all new systems make this a place you can love for years to come. Whimsically landscaped, the property has a pasture and path to a brook. Listing agent: Camden Real Estate Company

This quintessential, waterfront seasonal cottage sits on the east end of Long Island in Casco Bay and features three bedrooms, one bath, gorgeous beadboard throughout, and many updates, including new interior paint. Come relax on the wraparound porch, with its amazing panoramic ocean views towards Chebeague and Hope Islands. Here you can experience the island lifestyle and easy access to the Casco Bay Lines ferry service. Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

This thoughtfully designed, custom contemporary home has wonderful ocean views from almost every room. Tasteful vintage elements, such as a 19th century architectural column from Castine and antique interior doors, make this place a delight to come home to. Daylong southern exposure provides passive radiant heat throughout the house and the open floor plan allows for great entertaining spaces, while also providing cozy niches. An adorable, two-bedroom, full-bath guest studio above the garage provides space for in-laws and guests! You’ll also enjoy the convenient Rockport location. Listing agent: Camden Real Estate Company

This is a tremendous antique Colonial in the heart of the Hallowell historic district, close to shops and restaurants! It was recently updated/restored with a new kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and beautiful wood floors everywhere. The circa 1804, three-bedroom, two-bath home has a dining room, double living room, front center hallway, private courtyard, beehive oven, and tall ceilings. This is a bright and sunny, gracious home. Listing agent: Sprague & Curtis Real Estate

This picturesque pastoral setting encompasses a 9.8-acre horse farm and tastefully renovated farmhouse with many period details. Upgrades include granite countertops, exposed beams, new wiring, plumbing, windows, insulation, roof shingles, wide-pine flooring milled from wood on the land, two new bathrooms, and a new heating system with a Buderus boiler. There is a garage currently used as workshop, a smaller barn with two stalls, and a larger barn with water access, a tack room, hay and equipment storage. Bring your horses home. Listing agent: The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty

Perfect, adorable cottage! This newly built, energy-efficient ranch has eight-inch-thick walls and air exchangers and heat pumps that supply heat, air conditioning, fans, and dehumidification. The open design has lots of light and you’ll find quality construction and materials throughout. The home is nestled privately on a pretty 1½-acre landscaped lot with some mountain views and conservation land across the street. There’s plenty of room for gardening, a garage, sheds, etc. This is a house you will want to see! Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty