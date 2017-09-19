Fayette – Echo Lake Lodge & Cottages
Vacation Rentals
Let us host your vacation or special event. Daily, weekly, and long-term rates available. Visit our website for additional information and photographs. Check out our Facebook page for more seasonal details! Say you saw us in Down East for 10% off a cottage rental!
Echo Lake Lodge & Cottages
230 Echo Lodge Road
Fayette, Maine
P.O. Box 495
Kents Hill, ME 04349
207-500-0038
[email protected]
www.echolakecottages.com
www.facebook.com/echolakelodgeandcottages