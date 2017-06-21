Farm Refreshed

Look up “off the grid” in the Dictionary of American Slang and you’ll find Maine referenced in the exemplary phrase, “living off the grid in Maine.” Situated on 206 acres overlooking woods, pastures, and a pond and only recently electrified, the former Whitney Farm in Appleton may have been what the authors had in mind. Established circa 1825 by John Tole, the home, barn, and other agricultural buildings were owned by the Whitney family for more than a century. Now thoroughly renovated, the property marries modern comforts with its exquisitely primitive surroundings.

215 Whitney Road, Appleton

$680,000

Status: Available

