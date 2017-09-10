Once upon a time, picturesque cottages that looked like they had been plucked from storybooks began popping up in American suburbs. Loosely based on the architecture of England’s late-medieval Tudor period, the early 20th century Tudor Revival cottages featured steeply pitched, cross-gabled roofs, ornamental half-timbering, and stucco- or masonry-veneered walls. One charming iteration of the style — clad in shingles and brick in place of half-timbering — is currently on the market in Cape Elizabeth. With its whitewashed paneled and textured-plaster walls, pale-wood floors, arched doorways, European-style casement windows, and coffered living room ceiling, the home mixes old-world character with a clean, modern aesthetic. Can’t you picture your happily ever after here?

37 Forest Road, Cape Elizabeth

$545,000

Status: Available

