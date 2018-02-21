Digs for Design Lovers

The Space: An 1834 Camden farmhouse turned seasonal inn, redesigned in 2015 by Rockport’s Phi Builders + Architects and Boston’s Rachel Reider Interiors. 36 rooms, patio, shuffleboard court.

Rates: $99–$399/night

Namesake: Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay was discovered when she recited at a 1912 talent show in the lobby — hence the “Millay Room” off the foyer.

Design Details: The view Millay took in from atop Mount Battie — “three long mountains and a wood” and “three islands in a bay” — is reflected in a green, turquoise, and “lobster-buoy red” palette, says Reider. Rustic wood touches reinforce the outdoorsy theme.