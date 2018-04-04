Maine Homes Design Awards

Calling all design enthusiasts!

We want to see what you’ve been up to. Do you have a room in your home, or a home you’ve worked on, that you’re particularly proud of? Do you or one of your clients have a house with head-turning curb appeal or impressive landscaping? Do you think Martha Stewart would agree?

The Judges

Martha Stewart

Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Entrepreneur, & Author
Trent Bell

Architectural & Commercial Photographer
Loi Thai

Interior Designer & Antiques Shop Owner
Carter Williams

Senior Associate, LDa Architecture & Interiors
Angela Adams

Designer & Co-Founder of angela adams

How It Works

Enter photos and a description of your project in our inaugural Maine Homes Design Awards competition, judged by a panel of industry professionals — including Martha! Winners in both the pro and amateur segments will be chosen through a blind judging process and will receive features in Down East and on MaineHomes.com. Plus, we’ll highlight the most popular readers’ choice selections online.
Photos must be taken in Maine. Read our official rules.

Industry Professionals*

(trade business owners)

can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $50 per entry

Amateurs*

can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $10 per entry

Fifteen percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Maine chapters of Habitat for Humanity

Deadline: June 8

Contest Categories

Kitchen – Living and/or Dining Room – Bathroom – Curb Appeal (House Exterior) – Landscaping

Sponsors

Town and Shore Associates LLC
Wright-Ryan Homes
Knickerbocker Group
Margo Moore

* The Professional and Amateur labels refer to project design, not to implementation. Generally speaking, if you are employed as a trade professional, or if you received payment for working on a project, enter as a professional. If you are not a trade professional, enter as an amateur.

Pearl Street Carriage House Pearl Street Carriage House in Portland, Maine