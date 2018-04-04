Calling all design enthusiasts!
We want to see what you’ve been up to. Do you have a room in your home, or a home you’ve worked on, that you’re particularly proud of? Do you or one of your clients have a house with head-turning curb appeal or impressive landscaping? Do you think Martha Stewart would agree?
The Judges
How It Works
Enter photos and a description of your project in our inaugural Maine Homes Design Awards competition, judged by a panel of industry professionals — including Martha! Winners in both the pro and amateur segments will be chosen through a blind judging process and will receive features in Down East and on MaineHomes.com. Plus, we’ll highlight the most popular readers’ choice selections online.
Photos must be taken in Maine. Read our official rules.
Industry Professionals*
can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $50 per entry
Amateurs*
can submit entries in one or multiple categories for $10 per entry
Fifteen percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Maine chapters of Habitat for Humanity
Deadline: June 8
Contest Categories
Kitchen – Living and/or Dining Room – Bathroom – Curb Appeal (House Exterior) – Landscaping
Sponsors
* The Professional and Amateur labels refer to project design, not to implementation. Generally speaking, if you are employed as a trade professional, or if you received payment for working on a project, enter as a professional. If you are not a trade professional, enter as an amateur.