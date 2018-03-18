Contest Guidelines

Photos must be taken in Maine. You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Down East Enterprise Inc., its agents and employees, contest judges, and contest sponsors from any claim or proceeding resulting from your entry. Generally, entry order is determined by successful, valid entry/submission as directed in the respective contest and is subject to Maine Homes review and approval. Maine Homes reserves the right to determine valid entries. Entry deadline is noted in the respective contest. Entrants represent and warrant that their Submission is their original work, it has not been copied from others, and it does not violate the rights of any other person or entity.

All entry materials become the property of Down East Inc. and will not be acknowledged or returned. The copyright in any Submission shall remain the property of the entrant, but, in exchange for the possibility of publication of the Submission in Maine Homes, entry in this Contest constitutes entrant’s irrevocable, perpetual permission and consent to Down East Inc. and others authorized by Down East Inc., without compensation or attribution, (i) to use, reproduce, print, publish, transmit, communicate to the public, distribute, sell, perform, adapt, enhance, or display the Submission and the entrant’s name and city and state for editorial, advertising, commercial, and publicity purposes, in any and all media now in existence or hereinafter created, throughout the world; (ii) to do (or omit to do) any acts in respect of the Submission which may otherwise constitute an infringement of the entrant’s moral rights; and (iii) to edit, adapt, and modify the Submission. Except to the extent prohibited by law, Sponsor excludes from these official rules all conditions, warranties, and terms implied by statute, general law, or custom. Each entrant releases and discharges the Down East Inc., the judges, sponsors, any party associated with the development or administration of the Contest, their employees, agents, or representatives, or any of their parents, subsidiaries, or affiliates from any and all liability in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, legal claims, costs, losses or damages, demand, or actions of any kind.