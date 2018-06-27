Made to Order

When Cyndi and Chris Smith went to Kennebunkport’s Huston & Company in search of a dining room table, they had reached a milestone in their lives. “We were starting from scratch,” Cyndi says. With two daughters in college and a son in high school, they had put their house on the market, gotten rid of most of their belongings, and built their forever home — a contemporary one-level retreat in Kennebunk with net-zero energy consumption and ceilings that peak at 14 feet. “We were ready to start investing in pieces that we never would have when the kids were young,” she says.

The Smiths loved Huston & Company’s Karu Signature Table (pictured above), a sturdy trestle-style piece in white oak with raw-steel legs and framing, created in collaboration with Portland designer Tyler Karu. But they wanted their table in rich walnut with sleeker polished metal accents to complement their home’s fir beams and clean white cabinets and countertops. Because Huston & Company handcrafts each piece to order — there’s no production line to interrupt — the special requests will not delay the turnaround time. The table will take the standard 10 to 12 weeks that it would have to get a piece ordered straight from the catalog. The only additional cost had to do with the use of walnut, which is about fifteen percent pricier than other American hardwoods. “That’s the best thing about custom furniture,” Cyndi says. “You can have whatever you want.”

And not necessarily with the accompanying hassle, and price tag, you might expect. “Often people feel intimidated by the idea of custom furniture,” says designer and workshop manager Saer Huston, whose father, Bill, founded the company in 1988. “People worry that they have to know something about furniture or dimensioning to work with us. But they don’t. They just have to know what they like, and we talk them through the process of designing each piece.” As for cost, Huston & Company’s custom prices are on par with other high-end furniture lines.

The Smiths learned how reasonable — and meaningful — the custom process can be.