In a monthly column, Sanford Fogg, of Fogg Lighting in Portland, offers his best advice on illuminating your home.

“Can you suggest some fixtures to spruce up the exterior of my home?”

Beautiful entry lighting has a moths-to-a-flame effect on visitors, beckoning (but not blinding) them, while enhancing your home’s architecture and overall security. Begin by evaluating your space to determine whether a flush-mount fixture, pendant, or sconces — or some combination of these — works best. When it comes to style, you’ll want to stay true to the age and genre of your home. But that doesn’t mean you’re locked into onion lights or classic carriage lanterns on a Colonial (although we’re fans of both!). Here, we’ve pulled together an array of options guaranteed to make any home shine.