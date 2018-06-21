Photo by Tech Lighting
SPONSORED CONTENT: FOGG LIGHTING
By Sanford Fogg
In a monthly column, Sanford Fogg, of Fogg Lighting in Portland, offers his best advice on illuminating your home.
“Can you suggest some fixtures to spruce up the exterior of my home?”
Beautiful entry lighting has a moths-to-a-flame effect on visitors, beckoning (but not blinding) them, while enhancing your home’s architecture and overall security. Begin by evaluating your space to determine whether a flush-mount fixture, pendant, or sconces — or some combination of these — works best. When it comes to style, you’ll want to stay true to the age and genre of your home. But that doesn’t mean you’re locked into onion lights or classic carriage lanterns on a Colonial (although we’re fans of both!). Here, we’ve pulled together an array of options guaranteed to make any home shine.
Transitional
Marrying familiar materials and forms with a streamlined sensibility, transitional fixtures suit homes ranging from cottages and Colonials to Arts and Crafts bungalows and other unfussy early-20th-century styles.
Modern Farmhouse
Fixtures rendered in simple shapes, with a vintage and/or industrial vibe — think seeded glass and galvanized metal — harmonize with today’s clean-lined, cozy, modern farmhouse aesthetic.
Contemporary
Encompassing silhouettes ranging from organic to futuristic, these graphic fixtures are right for ranches and other mid-century styles, as well as sleek new builds.
Sanford Fogg holds a Certified Lighting Consultant designation from the American Lighting Association, an industry trade group, and is co-owner, with his wife, Debbie, of Fogg Lighting in Portland. Founded in 1994, the company offers residential and commercial lighting products, lampshades, and consulting services.