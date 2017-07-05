Property We Covet: Island Aerie Type the address of this Long Island cottage into Google Maps and a pin pops up in the ocean. In reality, a small swath of lawn separates the 1900 building from the edge of a massive granite cliff — a moot point, apparently, in mapping software. The home’s bird’s eye […]
Look up “off the grid” in the Dictionary of American Slang and you’ll find Maine referenced in the exemplary phrase, “living off the grid in Maine.” Situated on 206 acres overlooking woods, pastures, and a pond and only recently electrified, the former Whitney Farm in Appleton may have been what the authors had in mind. […]
In Georgetown, a home overhauled by architects gives new meaning to the phrase “move-in ready.” The husband-and-wife team behind Theodore and Theodore Architects in Arrowsic transformed this once nondescript Cape into an airy modern farmhouse with a new entryway, windows, doors, and mahogany decks. The efficient building envelope is finished with engineered wood siding and […]
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a Maine postcard, now’s your chance. The 1856 Blue Hill Bay Lighthouse, located on a private island with panoramic views from Isle Au Haut to the mountains of Acadia, is for sale. The building’s last lighthouse keeper was Roscoe Chandler, who manned the station from 1924 to 1932, […]
One way to maintain harmony while vacationing with extended family: Go in on a pair of adjacent camps. The setup worked for the family that owned this 1927 Sorrento property for five generations. With generous porches overlooking Frenchman Bay, soaring timber-framed living areas, separate kitchens, and three bedrooms apiece, the charmingly rustic cottages allow for healthy doses of togetherness and time apart.
Alan Bird must have known how lucky he was, living in the seaside city of Rockland. The prominent attorney might have built his summer residence anywhere, but chose a former blueberry farm atop Dodge Mountain, a few miles from his downtown home. Constructed in 1926, and restored and expanded by its current owners in 2007, the […]
In the 19th century, “stone sloops,” used to carry quarried granite to railheads for construction in many eastern cities, dotted the waters around Chebeague Island in Casco Bay. The “stone sloopers” who manned the ships built wharves on the island, including the still-functioning Hamilton Landing, as well as stately Greek Revival homes. One such residence, the Falmouth House, is now available to a new generation of island dwellers.
Maine camp fundamentals — exposed timbers, a stone fireplace, stunning views — meet modern styling in this South Bristol property, situated on a peninsula that protrudes into Johns Bay. Unassuming on the exterior, the home breaks open when you step inside, revealing a soaring fir ceiling and panoramic stretch of woods, water, and sky. Custom cabinetry and built-ins maximize the compact floor plan.
“Baby mansards give me life,” says Portland historian Julie Senk of Northern Vernacular, referring to scaled-down versions of the four-sided hip roof that defines Second Empire-style homes. We couldn’t agree more. This 1864 example, situated in Portland’s popular East End neighborhood, marries the best of old and new: carved brackets, molded window caps, and inset […]
A classic Maine aesthetic meets efficient construction techniques and net-zero energy consumption in this gracious home, available as a building package from BrightBuilt Home. The proposed 1,750-square-foot modular structure, slated for construction in Yarmouth’s new 35-acre Village Run neighborhood, offers an open floor plan, passive solar heating, solar water heating and electric systems, and energy-efficient […]