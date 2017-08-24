Situated on the western shore of the Kennebec River in Farmingdale, the 1872 Captain Nathaniel Stone House was constructed by a retired ship chandler and his son, Uriah, in the fashionable Second Empire style. Hallmarks of the genre are seen in the home’s slate-covered mansard roof, ornate cupola, high basement, and sprinkling of Italianate details, including the bracketed porch and roofline, bay windows, and second-story dormer hoods. After Nathaniel passed away, Uriah, who reportedly refused to reside in the house on account of ghosts, sold it to local businessman William Ring in 1886, who later perished in a fire that decimated most of the structure. Fortunately, subsequent owners restored the exterior to its original appearance and today the home remains a shining example of late Victorian architecture.

Portland-based writer Julie Senk holds degrees in history and historic preservation and provides property surveys and architectural analyses to homeowners and businesses. To learn more about her work, visit northernvernacular.com.