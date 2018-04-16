Waldoboro. 435-640-6440.

The shelter: Five furnished wall tents and five A-frame cabins, each with its own picnic area and campfire ring, on an 80-year-old farm that owners Sarah and Josh Pike have brought out of retirement.

Rates: $125/night, plus a $50 cleaning fee.

The site: 83 acres of woods and meadows along the Medomak River, with communal spaces like an events barn, lounge yurt, and camp store.

Gentling it: The Pikes set out to evoke Maine nostalgia, furnishing the tents and cabins with tables, chests, and stools found at flea markets and antiques stores. Beds are swaddled in crisp linens, plaid blankets, and comforters. “It’s important to me that when our guests open that door or tent flap, they’re surprised by what they see,” she says.