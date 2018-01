Three units, one with 1 bedroom and 1 bath, and two with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Five-star furnishings, full kitchens, private balconies. Off peak: $2,250–$2,800 weekly; peak: $3,000–$4,000 weekly.

Our cottages include exclusive membership benefits at Boothbay Harbor Country Club and 50% off published green fees.

Boothbay Harbor Summer Cottages

207-633-3673, Ext. 8

www.boothbaysummercottages.com