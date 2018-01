Four bedrooms (2 king, 2 queen), 3 baths, full kitchen/wine bar, 5-star furnishings, hot tub, fire pit, great view of golf course. Off peak: $3,500 weekly; peak (6/30-9/14): $4,500 weekly.

Our cottages include exclusive membership benefits at Boothbay Harbor Country Club and 50% off published green fees.

Boothbay Harbor Summer Cottages

207-633-3673, Ext. 8

www.boothbaysummercottages.com